The Scene At The Brooklyn Bridge This Morning, Where A Young Man Jumped To His Death

This morning in Dumbo we saw lines of firetrucks at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge. There were dozens of firefighters looking up at the bridge, where there were also emergency vehicles holding up traffic during rush hour. A helicopter and emergency water taxi were also circling the scene.



It turns out there was a 19-year-old man attempting to jump to his death. Firefighters told us the man had climbed up the cables to the very top of the Brooklyn Bridge, which is 272 feet high. It’s virtually unheard of for jumpers to make it that high.

The man made his way up around 7:30 a.m. and jumped to his death by 8 a.m. He landed near the River Cafe in Brooklyn Bridge Park. There we met Theodore Parisienne, a photographer with DNA Info, who offered to share his photos of the tragic scene.

Emergency responders tried to reach the man:

Photo: Theodore Parisienne, DNA Info

While firefighters watched on from below:

Photo: Theodore Parisienne, DNA Info

And an emergency responder got ready to dive into the East River:

Photo: Theodore Parisienne, DNA Info

Afterward the FDNY surveyed the scene: