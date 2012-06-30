A 16-Year-Old Golf Prodigy Shot A 61 Twice In Three Days

Photo: YouTube

Amateur golfer Scottie Scheffler pulled off an unbelievable feat recently.The 16-year-old Texas native shot 61 twice in the same week, according to the Dallas Morning News (via CBS Sports).



Scheffler first shot a 10-under 61 at Northwood Club in Dallas, site of the 1952 U.S. Open.

His phenomenal day broke the all-time course record previously held by PGA veteran Hunter Mahan. You know, the guy who’s finished top 10 once at each of the four majors during his career.

Two days later Scheffler shot an impressive nine-under 61 at Dallas Country Club.

