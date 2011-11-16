Drinking Alcohol Can Double The Risk Of Breast Cancer For Teen Girls

Photo: darren131 on flickr

Here’s another reason not to let your teenage daughter party: girls who drink alcohol increase their chances of later developing breast cancer, according to a report published by the American Cancer Society (via McClatchy).The report showed that girls already at a higher risk — those with a family history of breast cancer — increased their chances of getting benign breast disease (BBD) by drinking at an early age.



According to the study, having seven alcoholic beverages a week was enough to double the chance of having BBD.

Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School drew from a survey of over 7,000 girls, first tested when they were ages nine to 15 and later 18 to 27.

Another risk factor was apparently a rapid growth spurt in height — at least among girls who had a family history of the disease.

Conversely, young women could reduce their risk by avoiding a drink.

In a news release, biostatistician Dr. Catherine Berkey said, “Our study suggests that adolescent females already at higher risk for breast cancer, in light of their family history, should be aware that avoiding alcohol may reduce their risk for benign breast disease as young women, which might be accompanied by reduced breast cancer risk later in life.”

