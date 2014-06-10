Meet The Teen Entrepreneur With Fashion Lines At Nordstrom And Saks

Houston teenager Maddie Robinson gained national exposure as an entrepreneur last year after her flip flop line was picked up by Nordstrom.

Today, Robinson is quickly expanding her shoe empire. She recently launched a shoe line of wedge sandals for women.

She’s also venturing into clothing.

Her tween fashion line, Madison Nicole, is now available at 120 boutiques and Saks Fifth Avenue, reports Adrienne Burke at Profit Minded.

Despite having no design experience, the teen worked with a collaborator in California to create the line, offering input on placement of pockets and embellishments.

Robinson, 16, started designing sandals when she was just 8, reported My Fox Houston.

“In 2006, I had an idea to make flip flops that showed my love for swimming, fishing and drawing. I hope you wear them, love them and share them with your friends and I hope they make you smile,” the teenager told MyFox Houston.

A few years later, her children’s sandals were being sold in small boutiques under the name Fish Flops.

But Robinson’s big break happened when she wrote a letter to Nordstrom’s buying team about her brand.

The retailer responded and decided to sell Fish Flops in 60 stores.

The flip flops feature intricate illustrations and light up when a child walks. They sell for about $US20.

