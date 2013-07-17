Here Are The Angry Texts A mum Sent Her Bonehead Son Before He Ran Across The Field At The All-Star Game

Teen Twitter user @MasoneDylan promised to run across the field at last night’s MLB All-Star game if he got 1,000 retweets.



To his shock and dismay, he ended up getting those retweets, and had to follow through with his promise.

He was eventually tackled by security in spectacular fashion near second base (video below). But before he even stepped onto the field, his mother got wind of what he was planning and tried to put a stop to it via text message.

Here’s what she sent him initially, at 9:10 p.m. He tweeted the screenshot:

As he continued to tweet about preparing to make his charge, she furthered warned him about how much of an idiot he was being:

Dismissing his poor mother’s advice, he did it anyway:

It didn’t turn out well:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.