A teenage girl did an amazing opera cover on 'America's Got Talent'

America’s Got Talent/NBC Laura Bretan brought opera to ‘America’s Got Talent.’

This is something you don’t see every day: a teenager who is an amazing opera singer.

Fourteen-year-old Laura Bretan came to “America’s Got Talent” from Chicago and impressed everyone with a totally unique act. Bretan graced the stage with an opera cover of Josh Groban’s “The Prayer.”

She hit every high note and sang flawlessly in a second language.

“Laura, this is why we made this show, so that we could find people like you. You are such a special, talented person,” the notoriously picky judge Simon Cowell told her.

Watch her full performance below:

