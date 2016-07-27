A teenage girl did an amazing opera cover on 'America's Got Talent'

America’s Got Talent/NBCLaura Bretan brought opera to ‘America’s Got Talent.’
This is something you don’t see every day: a teenager who is an amazing opera singer.
Fourteen-year-old Laura Bretan came to “America’s Got Talent” from Chicago and impressed everyone with a totally unique act. Bretan graced the stage with an opera cover of Josh Groban’s “The Prayer.”
She hit every high note and sang flawlessly in a second language.
“Laura, this is why we made this show, so that we could find people like you. You are such a special, talented person,” the notoriously picky judge Simon Cowell told her.
Watch her full performance below:
