Fans Go Ballistic On Twitter After Discovering The Teen Choice Awards Are Rigged

Kevin Winter/Getty Image The Kardashians, Taylor Swift, and One Direction all took home surfboard trophies during Sunday night’s controversial awards show.

People are furious after discovering that Fox’s Teen Choice awards are rigged.

Fans picked up on the fine print in Sunday’s telecast, which read:

Winners for the Teen Choice Awards are determined using the votes cast on Teenchoiceawards.com. Votes are tabulated electronically and winners are determined based on the nominees in each category with the highest number of eligible votes.

Teenasaurus Rox reserves the right to choose the winner from the top four vote getters. The Olay Fresh Effects Breakout Star Award and Ultimate Choice Award were both chosen by Teenasaurus Rox.

The rules are also printed on the Teen Choice Awards website, but the kid-friendly awards show has always given off the impression that fan votes determine the winners. In reality, winners are chosen and notified ahead of time to ensure celebrities like the Kardashians attend the show.

After angry Vine stars tweeted their frustration, #TeensDontHaveAChoiceAwards became the top Twitter trending topic during the broadcast.

Vine celebrity Cameron Dallas, who has 3.11 million Twitter followers, exposed the show by tweeting (and then deleting):

Dallas, who won “Choice Viner,” was upset he lost “Choice Web Star: Male” to YouTube personality Tyler Oakley.

Fellow Vine sensation Matthew Espinosa tweeted to his nearly 2 million followers: “Basically they picked the people almost 6 days before voting was done and used all of us for promotion.” But he was quick to add, “Idc about all the drama tonight. Why don’t we tell each other why we’re happy! #ImHappyBecause you all make me smile every day.”

Fans, meanwhile, were outraged:

