Teen Chef Plans To Serve $160 Meal To Sold-Out Crowd In Beverly Hills

Flynn McGarry, the 14-year-old chef prodigy who is cooking to sold-out crowds in California.

Photo: YouTube

Flynn McGarry started cooking three years ago because he didn’t like his mother’s dinners. Since then, the teen prodigy has cooked for more than 120 people, worked in various top restaurants and made 18-course dinners.



On January 30, he’ll be cooking a 12-course meal for 30 people at BierBeisl in Beverly Hills. The special event cost $160 a person and is already completely sold out, ABC News reported.

Menu items include “sunchoke confit with a smoked sunchoke puree, with yogurt and dehydrated grapefruit, topped with sunflower seeds as an appetizer, and smoked sturgeon with different types of onions, pine vinegar tapioca and rye bread as a main course dish,” according to ABC.

His mother, Meg, said she’s not offended that his son prefers his own cooking to hers.

“He is progressing so fast and it is super overwhelming, but it is also exciting,” she said. “You are always proud of your children’s accomplishments. He showed such passion for this that it was an obvious choice to allow him to do what he loves to do.”

