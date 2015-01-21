Teen Caught Posing As Hospital's OB/GYN For Nearly A Month

Well, this is pretty alarming!

A Florida teenager managed to fool doctors and hospital administration at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach as he posed as a resident OB/GYN for an entire month, FOX13 reports.

“He presented himself with a patient of our practice and introduced himself as Dr. Robinson,” Dr. Sebastian Kent told WSBTV.

Kent is an OB/GYN with St. Mary’s Medical Center. He felt something was a little off as he watched the teen (“Dr. Robinson”) enter an examination room with a patient.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I am getting, I am really getting old because these young doctors look younger every year,” Dr. Kent recalls to WSBTV. He then decided to call security, who notified police.

Police found the teen wearing a surgical mask and a stethoscope.

The mother of the teen said her son has an illness and had not been taking his medication.

St. Mary’s and police decided not to charge the teen, and the hospital released this statement,

The individual never had contact with any hospital patients and did not gain access to any patient care areas of the hospital at any time. The hospital immediately notified local authorities, who took the individual into custody, and we are cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

