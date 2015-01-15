Teen Raises Over $2,000 From Strangers After Being Bullied On Facebook By Two Men About Her Prom Photos

Facebook Kristen Layne, 18, was bullied after posting photos of herself wearing her prom dress on Facebook.

The internet can be a cruel place, and Kristen Layne, 18, unfortunately found that out the hard way when she posted a photo of herself in her floor-length purple prom dress in an attempt to sell it on Facebook.

“Selling my prom dress,” she captioned the photos. “I don’t really remember the size, but it’s in the 20s. Selling for $US350 great condition only wore once!”

But then the bullies and trolls came out, telling Layne she was fat, that she wasn’t beautiful, and that she was probably lying about the size of her dress.

“It’s probably a size 30,” one commenter leered.

Layne told WSMV Channel 4 that she politely told the commenters to stop.

“Sorry that I’m not pleasing to your eye,” she wrote.

Other Facebookers jumped to her defence as well; hundreds of them chimed in to tell Layne she was beautiful and to not listen to what the rude bullies had to say.

That sparked an outpouring of support from the community — “strangers have now donated more than $US2,000 to a gofundme page that Layne set up to be able to afford a new dress for her senior prom. She had aimed to raise just $US350,” The Daily Mail reports.

Layne was overwhelmed by the response.

“I don’t know how to say thank you to people and accept the compliments because it doesn’t happen a lot,” she told the local channel.”

WSMV Channel 4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.