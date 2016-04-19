An Afghan teen is breaking barriers by conducting an all-female orchestra

A.C. Fowler

19-year-old Negin Khpalwak conducts an orchestra made up of 35 women in Afghanistan, despite the threat of violence. Of Khpalwak’s family, only her father is supportive of her music career. In fact, when she recently visited her home village, Khpalwak’s brothers and uncles threatened to beat her because she openly played music on television.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.