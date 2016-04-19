An Afghan teen is breaking barriers by conducting an all-female orchestra

19-year-old Negin Khpalwak conducts an orchestra made up of 35 women in Afghanistan, despite the threat of violence. Of Khpalwak’s family, only her father is supportive of her music career. In fact, when she recently visited her home village, Khpalwak’s brothers and uncles threatened to beat her because she openly played music on television.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
