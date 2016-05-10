16-year-old Beyoncé basically predicted her own future

Beyoncé is one of the biggest names in the biz, especially after having dropped “Lemonade” and launched Ivy Park.
However, the star’s plans for world domination have been laid out since she was a teenager. An interview from 1997 recently surfaced online, which shows a 16-year-old Bey stating her career goals.
Spoiler alert: she completely nailed them.
Written and produced by Alana Yzola
