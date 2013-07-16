15-Year-Old Arrested For Tweeting Terrible Joke About 'Mass Homicide' Over Zimmerman Verdict

The tweet that got a 15-year-old promptly pulled into a police station.

Last week a teen was freed from jail after being arrested for something offensive he wrote on Facebook. Over the weekend, another teen was arrested for something he wrote on Twitter.



A 15-year-old Chicago high school sophomore with the twitter handle @Mark12394995 tweeted about the Zimmerman trial before a verdict had been reached.

“If Zimmmerman free imma shoot everybody in Zion causing a mass homicide, and ill get away wit it just like Zimmerman [all sic],” he wrote.

Zimmerman shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin during neighbourhood Watch duty a few years ago; in a controversial decision, the jury just found him not guilty of murder.

Although “Mark,” the high school student, quickly deleted his tweet, others came after him with screenshots asking him to explain his action.

“Why you taking it serious” he asked one of the questioners. He went on to defend himself when followers informed him they had notified authorities (see below).

The Zion Police Department brought “Mark” into the station, The News-Sun reports.

But the police say they found “no credibility” to the threat. “He has no weapons and no access to weapons,” an official told The News-Sun. The teen was soon let go with a Class 4 felony, disorderly conduct.

Indeed, his Twitter bio reads harmless enough: “God first, Then my future girl then Soccer :D lol Imma Sophmore at Zion Benton High School, follow meeeeeeee? :) Follow me if your real [all sic].”

“I’m no killer,” the teen’s last tweet, written the day he was arrested, read.

Twitter users react to @mark12394995’s violent threat related to the Zimmerman trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.