Ram's Farmer Tribute Made TED's 10 Ads Worth Spreading

Every year, TED creates a list of 10 ads that are worth spreading.
From the well-known (Ram’s Super Bowl tribute to the farmers of America) to the obscure, TED selects commercials that truly elevate the advertising medium and actually deserve to go viral.
These are the ads you don’t want to fast-forward through.
Coca-Cola's ad reveals the inspiring and contagious acts of kindness people do when they think no one's watching, as captured by security cameras.
Watch 'Security Cameras' by Y&R:
Britain's Channel Four created a high-paced ad celebrating strength and profound determination of the Paralympians.
Watch 'Meet the Super Humans,' by 4 Creative:
Expedia's ad chronicled the journey of Artie Goldstein, who broke out of his comfort zone to attend his daughter's same-sex wedding.
Watch 'Find Your Understanding' by 180LA:
This ad for The Guardian about how the story of the three little pigs would play out in a 24-hour news cycle has won just about every award there is this year.
Watch 'Three Little Pigs' by BBH London:
GlaxoSmithKline also made TED's list with an Olympics-themed ad which shows how the crowd is the only drug they need.
Watch 'The Crowd' by TBWA London:
TNT turned a quiet Belgium square upside-down when unsuspecting passers-by pressed a red button to up the drama. Enter gunfights, ambulances, and biker babes in lingerie.
Watch 'Daily Dose of Drama' by Duval Guillaume Modem:
