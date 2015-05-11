Israeli billionaire and Playtech founder Teddy Sagi acquires ad tech startup VisualDNA

Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, the founder of gambling software company Playtech, has acquired London-based ad tech startup VisualDNA for an undisclosed sum.

VisualDNA is a data science and data management platform that helps advertisers better target their ads. It collects data from personality quizzes and other online products and then applies analysis to help advertisers understand their audiences from a psychological viewpoint.

The company, which had raised $US28.6 million in funding and was formerly known as Imagini, will now become part of the Teddy Sagi Group, alongside other recent acquisitions, mobile customer relationship management company Adience, e-commerce marketing company StuccoMedia, and another big data analyser Crossrider.

Following the acquisition, VisualDNA’s founder and CEO Alex Willcock has left the company. He has been replaced by VisualDNA’s former COO Jim Purves.

Teddy Sagi has an estimated net worth of $US3.5 billion, according to Forbes. He founded Playtech in 1999, which currently has a market cap of £2.4 billion ($US3.7 billion.) Sagi still owns a third of the company. He is also the owner of London’s Camden Market.

