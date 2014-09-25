12 Teddy Roosevelt Quotes On Courage, Leadership, And Success

Library of Congress Teddy Roosevelt, holding court in Oyster Bay, New York, in May 1916.

Among US presidents, Teddy Roosevelt stands out. He’s the only one to win both the Nobel Prize and the Medal of Honour. Plus, he busted up corporate trusts, fathered the Panama Canal, and set aside 230 million acres of land for public good, kickstarting the American conservation movement.

Born in Manhattan in 1858, Roosevelt served as lieutenant colonel in the Spanish-American War, and then came back to New York to serve as governor.

In 1901, a 43-year-old Roosevelt became the youngest president after President McKinley was assassinated. He’d hold the office until 1909.

Roosevelt was also a master orator. We combed through his speeches, interviews, and letters for a few of his most blazing turns of phrase.

