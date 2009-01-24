Teddy Forstmann's New Squeeze: Padma Lakshmi

Wall Street icon Teddy Forstmann is reportedly dating Salman Rushdie‘s ex-wife and Top Chef hostess, Padma Lakshmi. Apparently Padma has a thing for older, wealthy men—but who knows how much wealth Forstmann still has after the economic downturn.



Then again, maybe this is just Forstmann’s latest attempt to invest in reality television after that Mark Burnett deal stalled last summer.

The couple (larger picture below) was photographed outside of Madison Square Garden, where they watched the Knicks take on the Suns on Wednesday. We will say this about Padma and Teddy: they have excellent taste in basketball games.

Photo from I’m Not Obsessed.

See Also: Terry Semel Not Getting IMG, So Now He Wants MGM

Teddy Forstmann Dines With Mark Burnett

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.