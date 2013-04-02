SOLD: Late Billionaire Teddy Forstmann's Incredible Hamptons Compound

CorcoranAbout a year after it was put on the market, sources tell The NY Post Teddy Forstmann’s Hamptons mansion is in contract.

Forstmann was a billionaire private equity titan immortalised in the book Barbarians At The Gate.

He lived an epic bachelor’s life, dating gorgeous women and flying around the world in his Gulfstream jet. His NYC apartment sold last year for $40 million.

As for this property, the 6 bedroom home is on Meadow Lane (arguably the most exclusive street in the Hamptons) and boasts an ocean-side pool, two hot tubs, and a tennis court. It is said to be going to $28.5 million, Corcoran’s Tim Davis has the listing.

The house is 8600 sq ft

Entertain over dinner with gorgeous views

The property sits on 4 acres

Ocean views from the kitchen

The interior was designed by Bunny Williams

A light room for relaxing

This looks more like a bachelor pad

Living room overlooking the ocean

This would be a good way to make an entrance

Tall ceilings compliment the staircase

Yes, this is a championship tennis court

Here's how Forstmann got such a cool house...

