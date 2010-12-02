Meet Jamie Dimon's Twin Teddy (Who Knew?)

How did we not know this – Jamie Dimon is a twin.



In today’s New York Times profile of the JP Morgan CEO, we find out that Jamie is part of a fraternal twosome. His brother, Theodore, aka Teddy, was named after their father.

Jamie could not be more different from his bro; Teddy is a sort of holistic professor, specializing in a method called the Alexander Technique.

For those who may be unfamiliar, with this Alexander Technique thing, it is,

“A way to feel better, and move in a more relaxed and comfortable way… the way nature intended. An Alexander Technique teacher helps you to identify and lose the harmful habits you have built up over a lifetime of stress and learn to move more freely. The Alexander Technique is for you if you are ready to feel more comfortable in your own body.”

So he’s basically a self-help guru (with a couple of Harvard degrees).

He’s authored several books with totally un-greedy, non-capitalistic, un-banker-like names like “The Undivided Self,” “Anatomy of the Moving Body,” and “The Elements of Skill.”

So if you were, for example, to shell out $6 on Ted’s article, “Alexander Technique and the Voice: Understanding the Whispered Ah,” you would be taken on a journey through the art of breathing and smiling, and using the silent word “Ah.”

Breathing, voice use and the whispered “ah” introduced for people who are already familiar with the Technique. The anatomy of breathing and voice production is explained as are the reasons for practicing the whispered “ah.” Controlled exhalation, the smile and some hints as to the correct sound of the “ah” are also described.

Teddy is the director of the Dimon Institute in New York City and teaches and lectures internationally. Like Jamie, Ted is a Harvard grad. But instead of the Business School, he earned a master’s and doctorate in education.

In the NY Times article, Teddy describes Jamie as being superconfident when they were kids – a “sibling who always wanted the ball when the game was on the line.” A good thing for Ted, as Jamie “used to stand up to bullies who threatened his smaller twin.”

Was anyone else secretly hoping Dimon had an *evil* twin?

