Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with a 'significant' knee injury that could be season-threatening

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a “significant” injury on Tuesday that could be season-threatening.

Early into practice Bridgewater went down with a non-contact injury and reportedly began grabbing his knee.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference Tuesday after the injury that they don’t have updates on the injury, but “it doesn’t look good right now.”

Reports from those who witnessed it sounded sickening. Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press said players were “swearing and praying,” while Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune said he heard “screaming” and players were slamming their helmets when Bridgewater went down.

The Vikings actually canceled practice and Bridgewater was picked up in an ambulance.

Entering his third season in the NFL, Bridgewater and the Vikings were facing lofty expectations. They were a missed field goal away from the NFC Divisional game in the playoffs, and with Adrian Peterson and an improved receiving group, they could conceivably challenge for supremacy in the NFC North.

36-year-old quarterback Shaun Hill is the Vikings’ primary backup, with Joey Stave as the backup. However, with several quarterbacks still on the free agent market, and a few borderline starters on the trade market, the Vikings may look into strengthening the position.

