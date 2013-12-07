Top NFL Prospect Teddy Bridgewater Makes Two Monumental Plays In Heated Rivalry Game

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led the Louisville Cardinals to beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in a huge rivalry game on Thursday.

With the Cardinals down 14-10 going into the fourth quarter, Bridgewater refused to go down on a fourth down and 12 to keep the drive alive:

He capped off the drive with this impossible throw, good for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Cardinals up 17-14 (gif via guyism):

Bridgewater engineered another clutch drive at the end of the fourth quarter and the Cardinals would go on to win 31-24 in overtime.

