Teddy Bridgewater Could Collect A Tax-Free $US5 Million If He Falls In NFL Draft

If Teddy Bridgewater is not drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and can prove he is injured or ill, he will collect a tax-free $US5 million according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

The money would come from a loss-of-value insurance policy Bridgewater purchased for $US20,000 when he was projected to be one of the top three picks in the draft.

A portion of the payout would kick in if Bridgewater is not one of the first 11 players selected and goes up for each spot he falls after that.

In his most recent NFL Draft “Big Board,” Mel Kiper Jr. has Bridgewater as the tenth-best player available.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, he has Bridgewater falling all the way to the 20th pick.

Falling from the third pick to the second round would cost Bridgewater approximately $US11.6 million in guaranteed money over his first four years in the NFL and falling from the 11th pick to the second round would means a loss of about $US7.5 million.

The third pick of the 2013 draft signed a contract worth $US20.6 million ($15.5 million guaranteed). The 11th pick signed a deal for $US11.4 million (all guaranteed) while the first pick of the second round received a contract worth $US5.5 million ($3.9 million guaranteed).

Of course, Bridgewater would still have to prove he is injured or ill. But it will be interesting to see if he tries if he isn’t picked early in the draft.

