Ted and Ed are two huge teddy bears whose outdoor activities are bringing joy to neighbours during the lockdown

@themoorbears The bears doing housework … outside.

Every day, two giant teddy bears, Ted and Ed, are placed in different positions in their yard to cheer up their neighbours in Stockport, England.

Known as “The Moor Bears,” they have their own Facebook and Instagram accounts where they share their daily activities.

The bears can be seen mowing the lawn, having breakfast, camping out, chopping up wood, and engaging in plenty of other activities.

We could all do with a pick-me-up right now, and that’s just what Ted and Ed, otherwise known as “The Moor Bears,” hope to do with their daily activities.

The giant teddy bears, Ted (the blonde one) and Ed (the chocolate brown one), were purchased six years ago at a Costco in England. Since then, they have been bringing their owner joy, but now they’re spreading it to others.

Their owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been positioning them in different, fun positions every day since the start of the lockdown. They can been seen doing activities like camping, chopping wood, and mowing the lawn, or relaxing with a spa day or a good book.

They have also been sharing photos of their activities on their Instagram and Facebook account, “The Moor Bears,” named for the town where they live: Heaton Moor in Stockport, England.

They are meant “to provide a little entertainment for those passing by as part of their daily exercise,” their owner told Insider.

Ted, pictured on the left, and Ed were purchased by their owners six years ago at a Costco.

caption The bears camping out.

Their adventures are shared on “The Moor Bears,” a Facebook and Instagram account run by a resident of Heaton Moor in Stockport, England.

“Both Ted and Ed were adopted from Costco after we found them causing a mess on the marmalade aisle and they have been living with us ever since,” their owner told Insider.

caption The bears chopping some wood.

At least, that’s “the origin story for children who visit the bears on a daily basis,” their owner said.

Each day, their owner positions them doing different activities, like washing the car.

caption The bears washing the car.

Residents passing by for daily exercise look forward to seeing the bears doing a different activity each day.

Their owner decided to put them outside after seeing other toy bears around the neighbourhood, an idea inspired by a children’s book.

caption The bears cooking up a storm.

“As a result of seeing other families’ bears in the local area we decided that Ed and Ted could perhaps conduct a different activity each day. We have since learned that the other bears stemmed from the popular children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,'” their owner said.

Their owner told Insider how their community has been affected and saddened by the effects of the coronavirus.

caption The bears doing housework.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far reaching for all and has resulted in many negative impacts for our localised community,” their owner said.

Yet they are showing that positivity can be found and shared, even in the hardest of times.

caption The bears doing yard work.

“There has been a granted opportunity for positivity to flourish with many individuals taking the opportunity to display a coming together to support one another,” they said.

Their owner has found that they are interacting with neighbours more than they would normally.

caption The bears enjoying breakfast.

They also said that people can now “find out about the neighbours that they would only otherwise see in passing on their way to work and to make more use of the time they have with those family members they live with.”

Neighbours say it’s “wonderful” how the bears make everyone smile.

caption The bears having a spa day.

“All our neighbours have been very supportive of the bears’ daily activities and have come to tell us how wonderful it is to see families and people turning on to our street beaming with a smile at the sight of the bears’ daily activities,” they said.

The bears have received a huge online response as well, and have even made new friends.

“We have made many new friends across all the ages and regularly receive little notes and pictures expressing their gratitude at the joy the activities have brought to them,” the owner said.

They have also amassed more than 9,500 followers on Instagram.

The Moor Bears are one of many examples of people spreading positivity in the face of the coronavirus crisis, giving hope to those who need it.

caption The bears doing some reading.

There have been plenty of other examples of people taking the time to spread joy to others while socially distancing, like these celebrities who are helping keep kids entertained during quarantine.

