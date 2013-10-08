Tea Party Congressman Wins An Award For The Stupidest Thing Said About The Debt Ceiling

The Washington Post profiles Florida Tea Party Congressman Ted Yoho, who says this about not raising the debt ceiling.

“I think we need to have that moment where we realise [we’re] going broke,” Yoho said. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, that will sure as heck be a moment. “I think, personally, it would bring stability to the world markets,” since they would be assured that the United States had moved decisively to curb its debt.

That comment won Ted Yoho — who prior to the 2012 election was a veterinarian specializing in large animals — an award! (From us)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.