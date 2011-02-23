'Golden-Voiced' Ted Williams Is Getting A New Reality Show

Ted Williams, the “Golden-Voiced” homeless man, has run the gamut of modern celebrity — at a remarkable speed.



Discovered on the side of the road by The Columbus Dispatch, Ted Williams had an amazing, golden radio voice — and the video of him soon went viral.

Within a few days he was showered with interviews, job offers (including the voice of MSNBC’s Lean Forward campaign) and money.

Within a few more days, his rap sheet was discovered, he was picked up by the cops, and he entered rehab.

Now TMZ reports that he has a reality tv show, called “Second Chances at Life.”

It’s like watching modern celebrity in fast forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.