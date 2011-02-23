'Golden-Voiced' Ted Williams Is Getting A New Reality Show

Ted Williams, the “Golden-Voiced” homeless man, has run the gamut of modern celebrity — at a remarkable speed.
Discovered on the side of the road by The Columbus Dispatch, Ted Williams had an amazing, golden radio voice — and the video of him soon went viral.
Within a few days he was showered with interviews, job offers (including the voice of MSNBC’s Lean Forward campaign) and money.
Within a few more days, his rap sheet was discovered, he was picked up by the cops, and he entered rehab.
Now TMZ reports that he has a reality tv show, called “Second Chances at Life.”
It’s like watching modern celebrity in fast forward.
Jan. 5, 2011 -- A homeless man with a 'golden radio voice' turned into a viral sensation yesterday and has now received a full-time job offer and a house from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the New York Post.
Ted Williams, the soon-to-be former panhandler, reveals in the viral video that he went to school to develop his incredible radio voice before drugs and alcohol became a part of his life. He's clean now, however, and his hopes of radio and TV stations calling upon him for voiceover work have seem to come true.
Jan. 5, 2011 -- Ted Williams, the homeless announcer who has been given job offers by the Cleveland Cavaliers and NFL Films, has not been shy about the drug and alcohol problems that left him on the street.
But it also didn't take long for The Smoking Gun to dig up his rap sheet, including trespassing charges from just last summer.
Jan. 6, 2011 -- Ted Williams, the pan-handler from the side of the I-71 in Columbus, Ohio with the golden voice, has been hired by MSNBC to do voiceovers for the network's Lean Forward campaign.
In the meantime, to get your Williams' voice fix, here is a clip of him on The Early Show discussing the media craze over him.
January 13, 2011 -- Yesterday Williams told Dr. Phil (naturally) that he had decided to check into rehab. Yes.
Perhaps not the most shocking announcement considering Williams' past struggles with drug and alcohol, but still sad.
'If Ted is ever going to get better, he's got to be honest with himself and admit he's addicted to drugs and alcohol,' said Dr. Phil. 'I've told him it's not going to be easy and it's going to take a lot of hard work. It might be a long journey for him, but this is a big step in the right direction.'
Feb. 22, 2011 -- TMZ reports that Ted Williams has inked a deal to star in a reality show called 'Second Chances at Life, which will follow Ted's life as he battles to rebuild his career and personal life.
Apparently the show will be shot in three different locations: Brooklyn (his hometown), Ohio (where he was homeless) and Los Angeles ... where he's been hanging out at expensive restaurants.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.