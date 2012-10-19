Ted Turner Reveals His Biggest Business Regret With CNN

Ted Turner talks candidly to Charlie Rose about his career regrets and personal successes.

Turner Broadcasting founder Ted Turner appeared on “CBS This Morning” Thursday and told Charlie Rose that he wishes CNN had “a little less fluff” these days.Turner lost control of CNN when Time Warner merged with AOL in 2010, which, he reveals, is his biggest regret in business.



“I didn’t think I was selling it, I got maneuvered out,” Turner explained during the interview. “At Time Warner, I had 10 per cent of the stock after the merger. But when we merged with AOL, I was diluted down to three per cent.”

Turner added that the merger was one of the worst days of his life.

As for who should take over as president of the news network when Jim Walton steps down at the end of this year, the media mogul says “I don’t know, there’s no point in me speculating … I don’t have an influence over CNN anymore.”

But as for how to boost the network’s recent record-low ratings, Turner says “I’d like to see more hard news and international news.”

The media mogul also weighed in on the presidential race, revealing “I like Obama’s policies better” because he’s “better on the environment and really and truly wants to end the wars.”

Watch the candid interview below:



