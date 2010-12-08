Ted Turner Urges World Leaders To Adopt China's One Child Policy On Global Scale

At a luncheon on climate control, media mogul Ted Turner urged world leaders to adopt China’s one-child policy on a global scale.



Turner said the environmental stress on the Earth requires radical solutions, according to the Globe and Mail. He suggested that countries should follow China’s lead in instituting a one-child policy to reduce the population growth — and ultimately, the human population.

“If we’re going to be here [as a species] 5,000 years from now, we’re not going to do it with seven billion people,” he said.

Turner went on to suggest that fertility rights could be sold so that poor people could profit from their decision not to reproduce.

He really has all the answers.

Click here to read the rest of the story from the Globe and Mail >

