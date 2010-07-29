Ted Turner Talks To The Valley Girl About His 55,000 Bison

The Valley Girl, the surreal web television show from Jesse Draper (daughter of legendary VC Tim Draper), is back for a new season, and it’s off with a typically bizarre bang.



Ted Turner is on, putting his warmest, fuzziest foot forward. He talks about his love of animals, voices his opposition to bombs, and sings the Captain Planet theme song. He also mentions that he owns 55,000 bison.

Check it out:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.