Ted Turner: I Used To Give $100,000 To Anyone Who Came To My Office And Asked For It

On today’s Morning Joe, Ted Turner told Joe Scarborough: “I give away so much money I don’t pay that much in taxes — but I don’t have much either. While I could do it, anyone that came to my office and asked for $100,000, I’d give it to them.”

So where’s your office, Ted?



Alas, it’s too late. Turner called himself an example of a wealthy person who gives away so much they are almost at “the edge of poverty.”

I’ve got a few million left, he conceded, because he does not want to leave his family “with an unpaid funeral bill” — what with the exorbitant cost of funerals and caskets these days.

This may be the weirdest thing Turner has said since, well, Sunday, when he said China’s one-child policy should be adopted on a global scale. Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

