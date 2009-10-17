Ted Turner Explains How To "Get By On A Billion Or Two"

Ted Turner explains to Bloomberg News what it’s like to go from being at the top of the world’s wealthiest lists, to the bottom:



“To drop out of that league, that was hard to do,” Turner said. “I’ve had the experience of being on top and riding the roller coaster down again, nearly to the bottom. You know, if you economize and don’t buy new aeroplanes or long-range jets, or that sort of thing, you can get by on a billion or two.”

Good advice! We hope all the budding billionaires out there are listening, because in Turner’s younger days he certainly acted differently:

“If you were around at the time, I gave everybody a hundred thousand dollars if they came up with anything,” Turner said. “I just couldn’t hold onto it. I wanted to keep it moving. I get a dollar, I give it to you, you spend it, somebody else gets it. You know, pass it around. You know, it’s kind of like a joint — you just pass it around, light it up, you know, share with your friends.”

In the interview, which was aired on Bloomberg TV, Turner also says he’d like to run Time Warner again. He would change CNN’s coverage. More on China, international news, and less fluffy personality driven drivel.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have time to run the network, because he’s too busy saving the world. Nuclear disarmament, global climate change and all that…

Click here for a video, which is not embeddable, or click here for the print version.

