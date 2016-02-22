7 TED Talks that will make you smarter about money

Ted/YouTube Behavioural economist Keith Chen discusses how language could affect our ability to get rich in his talk, ‘Could your language affect your ability to save money?’

We’ve recommended some of the best personal-finance books to read and podcasts to listen to.

If those didn’t get the job done, try a 10 to 20 minute TED Talk.

Here, we’ve rounded up seven talks that could alter the way you think about money, and how you choose to save, spend, and earn.

Shlomo Benartzi: Saving for tomorrow, tomorrow Keith Chen: Could your language affect your ability to save money? Cameron Herold: Let's raise kids to be entrepreneurs Daniel Goldstein: The battle between your present and future self Gary Vaynerchuk: Do what you love (no excuses!) Geoff Mulgan: Post-crash, investing in a better world Michael Norton: How to buy happiness

