7 TED Talks that will make you smarter about money

Ted/YouTubeBehavioural economist Keith Chen discusses how language could affect our ability to get rich in his talk, ‘Could your language affect your ability to save money?’
We’ve recommended some of the best personal-finance books to read and podcasts to listen to.
If those didn’t get the job done, try a 10 to 20 minute TED Talk.
Here, we’ve rounded up seven talks that could alter the way you think about money, and how you choose to save, spend, and earn.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.