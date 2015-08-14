10 TED Talks that will make you smarter about business

Some of the most compelling TED Talks out there focus on business strategy.

Thought leaders from around the world discuss how to be a more effective leader, how to motivate yourself and your employees, and how to launch a successful business.

Each one challenges conventional notions about the way we work.

We rounded up 10 talks that will make you a smarter, more curious, and more effective businessperson.

Tom Wujec: Visualise your business problems to solve them quicker. Roselinde Torres: Every great leader asks herself these three questions. Simon Sinek: The key to organizational success is a selfless leader. Dan Pink: Rewards and punishments aren't always effective in the workplace. Jason Fried: It's not your fault you're so unproductive at work. Linda Hill: Leaders of innovative organisations facilitate the exchange of inspiring ideas. Itay Talgam: Business teams can learn a lot from how symphony orchestras maintain harmony. Bill Gross: Timing is everything when it comes to a startup's success. Kare Anderson: You can't change the world by yourself. Harish Manwani: Every successful business must aim to make the world a better place.

