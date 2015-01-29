11 TED Talks To Get You Through Your Quarter-Life Crisis

After graduating college, some of the brightest, most talented young people can fall into emotional crisis.

Up to that point, everything in their lives had been structured, giving them clear goals with immediate rewards. Determining their own path for the first time can feel overwhelming and strange.

If you’re in your 20s, whether in your first job, grad school, or drifting aimlessly, you may be getting a dose of reality.

To help you make it through the “quarter-life crisis,” in which your uncertain future looms large, TED has curated 11 of its most popular presentations on dealing with setbacks and finding your passion. We’ve included links and summaries to all of them below.

