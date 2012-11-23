An Insightful TED Talk On Why People Don't Work At Work

In corporate America, almost everyone spends their day at the office.



On Wall Street people spend their lives in the office.

Obviously, this makes a major impact on people’s lives, so it’s important to question the value of spending all those long hours confined in one space.

Jason Freid, founder of 37signals, a company that develops web-based collaboration apps for small businesses, and co-author of the book, “Rework”, gave a great TED talk on how the office can be harmful to productivity (h/t office space for rent).

In a nutshell:

“People go to work and they’re trading in their work day for work moments.”

Check it out below:



