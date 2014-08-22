Scientists Used A Rigged Monopoly Game To Show How Money Can Make People Mean And Obnoxious

How does wealth change a person? Social psychologist Paul Piff studies the empathy gap -- a term that describes how people from different social class groups interact. As part of that research, he ran a study designed to highlight these gaps using a rigged Monopoly game. The results are fascinating: watch the clip above and see Paul Piff's whole TED Talk here. Follow BI Video: On YouTube
