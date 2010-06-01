TED Spread On The Verge of Touching 40, As Bank Confidence Continues To Deteriorate

With the market selling off big-time in Europe, this can’t be too surprising.



The TED Spread — a measure of bank confidence that subtracts the risk-free rate from LIBOR — continues to climb, another 1.8% to nearly 40. This number has only been going in one direction, and though historically it’s getting safe, this increase in funding costs could soon start to be a problem.

Photo: Bloomberg

