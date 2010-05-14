Another Sign The Bailout Has Done Very Little To Calm Banking Fears

Here’s the latest look at the TED Spread, an indicator that became popular to look at during the crisis, as it shows the gap between LIBOR (what banks borrow at) and the risk-free rate. We posted a version of the chart right before the bailout to show that it had recently doubled. And now look. It dipped a little, but still remains quite elevated.



Photo: Bloomberg

