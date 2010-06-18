The TED Spread Is Making A Sharp Move Off Its Highs

The TED spread has recently pulled back off its highs in its largest fall since March, as pointed out by Bespoke Invest. The Ted spread indicates risk assumptions in markets, the higher it is the more perceived risk in markets.



But as the chart shows that fall might be short lived, and could lead to another dramatic increase in the market stress indicator, just like it did in March, April, and May.

From Bespoke Invest:

