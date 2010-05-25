TED Spread Blows Past 36, And Pretty Soon Tim Geithner Will Start Getting Nervous

The closely-watched Ted Spread, a measure of banking health, widened further today. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen it narrow.



Photo: Bloomberg

At these levels, we’re still in “safe” territory, but there’s reason to be nervous regardless.

Remember, the LIBOR is derived by subtracting 3-month LIBOR from risk-free, and the rise of LIBOR creates its own complications.

Remember, banks have been making a lot of money borrowing cheap and buying Treasuries.

But if funding costs go up, that trade doesn’t work so well.

As David Goldman notes:

Only 23 basis points of daylight separate LIBOR (at 51 bps) from 2-year Treasury notes (at 74 bps). Banks are financing roughly two-thirds of the Treasury deficit, and foreign banks are doing most of that

…

European banks have massive unrealized losses in government debt markets, and the interbank market freeze is likely to worsen. Whether LIBOR hits the 1.5% level projected by Citibank is beside the point. It only has to creep up to 75 bps for the 2-year-note to get clobbered.

