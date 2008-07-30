Ted "Series Of Tubes" Stevens Indicted. Re-Live His Finest Moment

Sen. Ted Stevens, the Alaska Republican, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of “making false statements.”



We’re sure you’ll be reading and hearing about this everywhere this afternoon, so we’ll skip to the main reason he’s relevant to our audience: His 2006 rant on net neutrality, defining the Internet as a “series of tubes,” popularised by this Daily Show bit.



And this follow-up, featuring John Hodgman:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.