Ted "Series Of Tubes" Stevens Guilty. Re-Live His Finest Moment

Sen. Ted Stevens, the Alaska Republican, was found guilty today on seven counts of “lying on Senate disclosure forms to hide more than $250,000 in home renovations and other gifts from the head of Alaska oil services company VECO Corp,” Reuters reports.



We’re sure you’ll be hearing about this everywhere today, so we’ll skip to the main reason he’s relevant to our audience: His 2006 rant on net neutrality, defining the Internet as a “series of tubes,” popularised by these Daily Show bits.

