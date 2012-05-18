TED Says It Didn't Post The Income Inequality Speech Because 'Entrepreneurs Would Be Insulted'

Photo: Courtesy of MSNBC

The National Journal has more details about why TED decided not to post millionaire venture capitalist Nick Hanauer’s recent TED Talk arguing that rich people don’t actually create jobs. Hanauer’s argument — that rich people don’t actually create jobs, so cutting their taxes doesn’t make sense — was deemed too “politically controversial” for TED to put the presentation up on its website.



In an email to Hanauer, obtained by the National Journal, TED curator Chris Anderson expounded on the reasons behind his decision to censure the talk, and takes issue with Hanauer’s argument that consumers create more jobs than business owners.

In response to Hanauer’s argument that businesses hire as a “course of last resort,” Anderson writes that “a lot of business managers and entrepreneurs would feel insulted by that statement as given.”

Anderson concludes:

.”..even if the talk was rated a home run, we couldn’t release it, because it would be unquestionably regarded as out and out political. We’re in the middle of an election year in the US. Your argument comes down firmly on the side of one party. And you even reference that at the start of the talk. TED is nonpartisan and is fighting a constant battle with TEDx organisers to respect that principle. (This aspect wasn’t helped by the news that David was planning to mobilize Move On to distribute the talk. If it wasn’t political before, it certainly would have been then.)”

Read the full text of the email here.

Now check out the presentation that TED doesn’t want you to see >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.