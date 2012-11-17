'Ted' Raked In An Absurd Amount To Become Universal's Highest Grossing Film Of 2012—Here's Today's Buzz

- Universal Seth MacFarlane’s directorial debut “Ted” has earned over $500M worldwide, beating out “The Hangover” as the top-gorssing R-rated comedy of all time.Box Office Milestone: Seth MacFarlane’s directorial debut, R-rated comedy “Ted,” has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide, becoming Universal’s highest grossing film of 2012 and the top-grossing original R comedy of all time — beating the $467.4 million earned by Todd Phillips’ “The Hangover.”
- Paramount hopes to set “Transformers 4” in China, a country with massive box office potential, as it grew 35 per cent last year alone to $2 billion.
- Heroin charges against Jon Bon Jovi’s daughter Stephanie have been dropped after the 19-year-old allegedly overdosed in her dorm room at Hamilton College.
- There was real-life drama at Paul Rudd’s Broadway play “Grace” when an audience member who appeared drunk threw up over a mezzanine railing onto theatergoers below. “A drunk guy vomited over the railing onto about a dozen audience members seated in the orchestra, right in the middle of one of Rudd’s big monologues on Wednesday,” one disgusted witness told the NYP, adding, “There was mass chaos for several minutes, but the cast played right on through, ignoring the disruption.”
- Talk show host Wendy Williams is the latest celeb to strip down and go naked for the animal rights group’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign.
- Wearing a tight red dress, Kim Kardashian attended the Marine Corps Ball in North Carolina Thursday night and her date literally couldn’t keep his eyes off the reality TV star.
- Don’t count Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez out just yet … the pair were spotted having a slumber party at Gomez’s LA pad Wednesday night and then getting breakfast at the Four Seasons the next morning.
- Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s mum was hawking her book during a power lunch with fellow pop star parent, Trish Cyrus.
