Ted Nugent gropes himself onstage at Trump rally in Michigan: 'I've got your blue state right here'

Ted Nugent groped himself onstage Sunday while warming up a crowd in Michigan for Donald Trump.

“I’ve got your blue state right here,” Nugent said as he grabbed his crotch. “Black and blue.”

The vulgar visual display came while the outspoken rocker insisted the “real Michigan” was a conservative state and should not be a member of the Democratic electoral firewall.

Nugent laced his introduction of Trump with profanity, saying Michigan had “the hardest working s—kickers mankind has ever known.”

It was an odd turn of events. In recent days, Trump has criticised Hillary Clinton for a Jay Z concert in which the rapper repeatedly used profanity.

As he has crisscrossed the country in a frantic last-minute push to turn out the vote in key battleground states, Trump has also boasted that he does not need star power to draw individuals to his rallies.

“There’s no guitar, there are no pianos,” he said at the Michigan rally on Sunday, moments after Nugent left the stage with his guitar.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Here’s video of the moment:

