Extremely Vocal White House Critic Ted Nugent Gets Invitation To State Of The Union

Ted Nugent, who during the presidential campaign declared he would either be “dead or in jail” if President Barack Obama were re-elected, will attend Obama’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.Nugent, a prominent vocal conservative and gun-rights advocate, was invited by Rep. Steve Stockman (R-Texas), who last month threatened Obama with impeachment over some of the executive actions the President took on gun control.



“I am excited to have a patriot like Ted Nugent joining me in the House Chamber to hear from President Obama,” Stockman said in a statement. “After the Address I’m sure Ted will have plenty to say.” Stockman’s office encouraged reporters to schedule interviews with Nugent before or after the address. Nugent is an NRA board member.

During the presidential campaign, Nugent got the Secret Service’s attention when he famously said, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” After Obama won re-election, Nugent went on a Twitter tirade and said the U.S. had voted for “economic and spiritual suicide.”

Goodluk America u just voted for economic & spiritual suicide. Soulless fools — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) November 7, 2012

