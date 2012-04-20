Ted Nugent Has A Date With The Secret Service Today About His Possible Threat On President Obama

Photo: AP

Ted Nugent said on Glenn Beck’s radio show yesterday that he will meet with the Secret Service today, saying he will be “polite and supportive.”“We actually have heard from the Secret Service, and they have a duty, and I salute them. I support them and I’m looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” said Nugent, described as a “Rock Star/Gun Enthusiast” in the chryon of Beck’s show.



A Secret Service spokesman would not confirm the meeting with Beck, referring to the agency’s earlier statement. The spokesman added that the agency recognises an individual’s right to freedom of speech but that the agency has “a responsibility to determine and investigate intent.”

“We are aware of it, and we are conducting an appropriate follow-up,” the spokesman Brian Leary said by phone.

Last weekend, Nugent made the original comments that sparked a firestorm and provoked the Secret Service into investigating. He said that “if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”

Then, on Tuesday, he doubled down on those statements during an interview with conservative radio show host Dana Loesch, saying that he is “a Black Jew at a Nazi-Klan rally.”

But Nugent said he didn’t intend to threaten Obama.

“The bottom line is I’ve never threatened anybody’s life in my life,” said Nugent, who definitely did not threaten Obama in 2007 when he told him to put Nugent’s machine gun in his mouth, right?

“I don’t threaten, I don’t waste breath threatening,” Nugent told Beck. “I just conduct myself as a dedicated ‘We the people’ activist because I’ve saluted too many flag draped coffins to not appreciate where the freedom comes from.”

Nugent endorsed Mitt Romney in March, prompting pushes back from the Democratic National Committee. The Romney campaign has moved away from the endorsement over the past couple days.

Nugent’s endorsement of former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, who is running for Senate this year, is also causing some controversy in that race. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has called on Thompson to denounce Nugent’s remarks after openly touting his endorsement last month.

Said Thompson: “Ted Nugent is a leading advocate for our Second Amendment rights and conservation causes around the country. As a hunter and outdoorsman, he values our liberties and works to preserve them for future generations.”

