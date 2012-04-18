The Secret Service Is Looking Into Ted Nugent's Potential Threat Against President Obama

So, over the weekend at the National Rifle Association convention in St. Louis, Ted Nugent said that “if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”



Now the Secret Service is looking into the comment.

“We are aware of it, and we are conducting an appropriate follow-up,” Secret Service spokesman George Ogilvie told Business Insider via phone. He did not say if the agency was treating the statement as a threat against the President. Oh, and Nugent has also endorsed Mitt Romney, which has prompted Democrats to turn this into their own sort of Hilary Rosen situation.

Nugent’s interview, video of which is below via Right Wing Watch, is one of mind-boggling proportions, even for the outlandish statements the “Motor City Madman” has made in the past. He gets into it around the 1:40 mark in the first video, and calls the Obama administration “vile, evil and America-hating.” He calls Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “criminals.” And he warns that if Obama is elected, the U.S. will become “a suburb of Indonesia.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Before that statement, which caused the most controversy, there is the completely plausible (read: not plausible at all) analogy of Obama and other Democrats to coyotes.

“If the coyote’s in your living room, p*ssing on your couch, it’s not the coyotes fault. It’s your fault for not shooting him,” Nugent said. Several supporters in the background say, “That’s right.”

He moves onto more mainstream, but crucial, talking points of “I’m not taking this crap anymore” and “Leave my paycheck alone” before he goes back to the crazy — a Braveheart analogy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“We are patriots. We are Braveheart,” Nugent said. “We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November. Any questions?”

Well, yes, a lot of questions, actually.

Anyway, the Democratic National Committee has released a statement from Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz calling on Romney to condemn Nugent’s statements. She also refers to Nugent as a “Romney surrogate.”

“Mitt Romney surrogate Ted Nugent made offensive comments about President Obama and November’s elections this weekend that are despicable, deplorable and completely beyond the pale. He called the Administration ‘vile,’ ‘evil’ and ‘America-hating,’ and said much worse. Yet what have we heard from Mitt Romney and the Republican Party, who should be outraged that someone representing them is using language like this to make a political point? Absolutely nothing.”

You might remember back in 2007, when Ted Nugent was again being crazy and made what some thought were threats against Obama. He told him then to “suck on” a couple of machine guns he was holding up.

He endorsed Mitt Romney back when it still wasn’t completely cool to do so, after a “long heart&soul conversation.” That’s when his son, Tagg, tweeted this:

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

