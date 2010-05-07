Ted Nugent Goes To Bat For Wall Street And Says Look In The Mirror Elected Idiots!

The Nuge

Just call him The Nuge: Capitalist Hero.The American country singer just came out like the rock star he is and defended Wall Street against “elected idiots” Big Time in the Washington Times.



I’ll bet the president a backyard beer at the White House that many more Americans would entrust their future to Wall Street bankers than to the elected frauds and idiots who have plundered the national treasury and put America’s future on thin ice.

November is hunting season. No bag limit.

Nugent blames the Democrats (and the Republicans, for failing to do anything about the Democrats). For what, it’s not entirely clear, so let’s just say everything.

“No one in Washington ever accepts any blame or fault… To hell with America; they need votes,” he says.

Remember this is the same guy who said during a concert in 2007, “Obama, he’s a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun.”

And in a 1977 interview in High Times magazine, he told fellow stoners how he avoided the draft:

“I got 30 days’ notice of the physical. I ceased cleansing my body. Two weeks before the test I stopped eating food with nutritional value. A week before, I stopped going to the bathroom. I did it in my pants. My pants got crusted up.”

Sorry, Nuge, hero of the day award goes to Jim Cramer for saving the market.

Read his full commentary.

(Via Wall Street Oasis.)

