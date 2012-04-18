Ted Nugent Doubles Down On Crazy Obama Attacks, Calls Himself 'A Black Jew At A Nazi-Klan Rally'

Ted Nugent, who the Secret Service is currently looking into as part of a follow-up for previous statements on President Obama, refused to back down from those statements Tuesday afternoon.



During an interview with conservative radio show host Dana Loesch, saying that he is “a Black Jew at a Nazi-Klan rally.”

“There are some power abusing corrupt monsters in our government that despise me because I have the audacity to speak the truth,” he added.

He spoke what he thought was the truth at last weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in St. Louis, when he said that “if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”

The Secret Service told Business Insider this afternoon that it would look into Nugent’s statements.

“We are aware of it, and we are conducting an appropriate follow-up,” Secret Service spokesman told Business Insider. He did not say if the agency was treating the statement as a threat against the President.

Nugent didn’t seem phased by that this afternoon.

“Well, first of all, let me just say that the Secret Service are my buddies,” Nugent said. “They work for me. I pay their salaries.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Let’s just keep throwing out the crazy, verbatim:

“Saul Alinsky. This is the Saul Alinsky ‘Rules for Radicals’ playbook,” he said, referring to the community organiser Alinsky’s book. “The Nazis and the Klan hate me.”

Then he added that he stood by his comments, which he asserted were “100 per cent positive.”

Nugent also went off on Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC chair who called on the Mitt Romney campaign to denounce Nugent’s statements. In March, Nugent endorsed Romney.

“Wasserman Schultz is such a brain-dead, soulless, heartless idiot that I could not be more proud that this soulless, heartless, idiot feebly attempts to find fault with Ted Nugent,” Ted Nugent said, referring to himself in the third person.

The Romney campaign did respond, however, denouncing Nugent’s statements.

“Divisive language is offensive no matter what side of the political aisle it comes from,” Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said, according to Talking Points Memo. “Mitt Romney believes everyone needs to be civil.”

Finally, there is this, from who else? “I’m like Mother Teresa compared to Obama’s gang.”

You guessed it. It was Ted Nugent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.