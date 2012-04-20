RESOLVED: Ted Nugent Did Not Threaten President Obama

Well, that ends the Ted Nugent beat. Spokesman Brian Leary tells Business Insider:



“The Secret Service interview has been completed. The issue has been resolved. The Secret Service does not anticipate any further action.”

The issue at hand was comments he made at an NRA convention last weekend. Nugent said that “if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” The Secret Service then decided to look into the matter.

UPDATE: Ted Nugent posted on his website. The post is entitled “THE NRA PARTY ROCKED”…

By no stretch of the imagination did I threaten anyone’s life, or hint at violence or mayhem. Metaphors needn’t be explained to educated people.



I met with two fine, professional Secret Service agents in OK [Oklahoma] today. Good, solid, professional meeting concluding that I have never made any threats of violence towards anyone. The meeting could not have gone better. I thanked them for their service, we shook hands and went about our business. Godbless the good federal agents wherever they may be.

Past Ted Nugent coverage:

• The NRA scrubs Nugent’s videos from their website and YouTube channel >>>

• All about Ted Nugent’s date with the Secret Service >>>

• Nugent defends the original remarks >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.